Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza refugee camps and schools

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes targeting refugee camps, homes and schools across Gaza, Wafa news agency reported on Tuesday.

Despite Israeli claims that the “intense” phase of its offensive is ending, and despite fresh international efforts to get more aid into the enclave, air strikes continue unabated.

Experts, meanwhile, warn that increasing food shortages are a threat, more than eight months into the war.

As bombs dropped on Gaza, several raids were carried out in the occupied West Bank, resulting in clashes. Two children were injured by shrapnel from bullets fired by Israeli forces in Balata camp, Nablus, while several people were arrested.

The increase in strikes on Gaza comes days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the offensive in Gaza would enter a less intense phase.

In northern Gaza, an Israeli strike on Al Shati refugee camp reportedly killed the sister of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh and 10 members of his family, a civil defence spokesman confirmed to AFP on Tuesday.

Two schools run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees were targeted by Israeli strikes, killing at least 11 civilians, including children, civil defence officials reported.

Six people were killed at the Abdel Fattah Hamoud school in Gaza city's Daraj neighbourhood, while five were reported killed in a strike on Asmaa school in Al Shati camp.

The Israeli military claimed the schools were being used by Hamas. It did not comment on who was killed.

Five people, including two children, were killed by air strikes at Al Shifa Hospital, in northern Rimal, in Gaza city, Wafa reported. Work had been taking place to restore the hospital – Gaza's largest. An Israeli military operation there in April caused extensive destruction and dozens of deaths. Mass graves were discovered when the Israeli army withdrew.

Civil defence officials said two women from the same family were also killed in an air strike on their house in the Shujaiya neighbourhood of Gaza city.

Raids were also carried out by Israeli forces in the Beit Lahia and Sheikh Ajlin area of Gaza city.

The aftermath of an Israeli strike on Al Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. EPA

Ten people were killed in a strike on the southern city of Khan Younis, while civil defence officials said at least five people, including three children, were killed in a strike on the Maghazi camp in central Gaza.

In the southern city of Rafah, residents said Israeli tanks had moved further into southern areas, with heavy gunfire and artillery reported in the area and the army setting fire to houses in the Saudi neighbourhood.

West Bank violence

In the West Bank, raids took place in Dheisheh refugee camp, Jab'a, Wad Shaheen and in occupied East Jerusalem, where one person was injured and nine others were arrested, according to Wafa.

Clashes took place after Israeli forces stormed Balata camp, in Nablus, with heavy gunfire reported. Two children sustained minor injuries from bullet fragments while 8 people were arrested.

More than 37,600 people have been killed in Gaza in Israel's strikes and ground offensive. This followed an attack by Hamas-led militants on Israeli communities on October 7, killing about 1,200 people and abducting 240.

Gaza's infrastructure has been destroyed and most of the population displaced, as experts warn of the high risk of famine.

A draft report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, a multi-NGO initiative to assess food security crises, says more than 495,000 people are expected to experience “catastrophic” food shortages in the coming months.