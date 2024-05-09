Live Blog
Internally displaced Palestinians leave with their belongings following an evacuation order issued by the Israeli army, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 08 May 2024. EPA

Israel-Gaza war live: 'If they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons,' Biden says

US President acknowledges that American weapons have killed civilians in Gaza

  • US will stop sending bombs to Israel if it launches major invasion of Rafah
  • Israeli army storms Ramallah and Al Bireh
  • Hamas says it won't compromise further with Israel to win Gaza ceasefire
  • Israel destroys dozens of Bedouin homes in Negev desert
  • UN General Assembly to vote on resolution for Palestine membership
  • Gaza death toll reaches 34,844, with 78,404 injured
Updated: May 09, 2024, 6:30 AM