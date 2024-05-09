Israel-Gaza war live: 'If they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons,' Biden says

<p>President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he would&nbsp;stop shipments of US weapons to Israel&nbsp;if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu orders a major invasion of the city of Rafah.</p><p>“I made it clear that if they go into Rafah – they haven’t gone in Rafah yet – if they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities – that deal with that problem,” Mr Biden told CNN.</p><p>He also said that US weapons have killed civilians in Gaza.</p><p>“Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs and other ways in which they go after population centres,” he said, referring to the 2,000lb (900kg) bombs of which the US paused shipments last week.</p><p>The US is Israel's strongest ally, sending about $3.3 billion in military aid annually.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/05/08/us-will-stop-sending-bombs-to-israel-if-it-launches-rafah-invasion-biden-says/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>