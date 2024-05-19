At least 20 killed in Israeli strike on Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

At least 20 people were killed in an overnight Israeli strike on Gaza's central Nuseirat refugee camp, hospital authorities said on Sunday.

Several were wounded in the strike on the Hassan family home, according to Al Aqsa Martyr's Hospital.

Witnesses told AFP the strike occurred at about 3am local time.

Air strikes also hit the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza, where warplanes struck various areas of the city on Sunday.

Israeli strikes on the densely populated camp have killed dozens of people at a time.

In March, at least 27 Palestinians were killed in a single strike on a three-storey building in the camp, only days after 30 were killed in a strike on a home sheltering displaced people.

More than 100 people were killed in a strike on the camp's Engineer's Building in October, in what Human Rights Watch called a possible war crime.

Overnight strikes and shelling were reported elsewhere across the enclave, including on the southern city of Rafah, the official Wafa news agency reported on Sunday morning.

At least 35,386 Palestinians have been killed and 79,366 wounded across Gaza since the war began in October, according to figures from the enclave's Health Ministry.

Thousands more are missing under the rubble of flattened buildings across the strip, where basic infrastructure has been decimated.

Also this weekend, in Gaza city, three people were killed and several wounded in a strike on a school sheltering displaced people, Wafa reported. Three others were killed and seven wounded in a separate strike on the Al Tuffah district.

Rafah also came under attack from all directions, with strikes and shelling reported in eastern and central areas of the city, while warships fired at its coastline.

About 800,000 people have fled the southern city, on the border with Egypt, since Israel issued evacuation orders last week.

Israel’s attack on the city, which was the last refuge for more than a million people forced to flee their homes earlier in the war, is part of an “endgame” in which Gaza is “utterly destroyed”, the UN’s highest court was told on Thursday as a genocide case continues in The Hague.

Civilians have fled to other areas of central and southern Gaza, where fierce fighting is under way, as well as the narrow coastal strip of Al Mawasi, which has been struck several times despite is designation as a "safe zone" by the Israeli army.

Some people have tried to seek shelter in destroyed buildings in Khan Younis, Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN's Relief Agency for Palestinian Refugees, said on Saturday.

Palestinians forced to flee Rafah to Al Mawasi have told The National of dire living conditions, including polluted water and no proper shelter.