Beyond the Headlines: How the US and Arab world has reacted to Israel's assault on Rafah

Israel’s latest attacks on the city of Rafah have intensified criticism of its war on Gaza.

Hundreds of thousands of people have already been forced to flee the southern city amid warnings of a humanitarian catastrophe if a full-scale assault goes ahead.

So how has the world responded? Last week, the US suspended a shipment of bombs to Israel due to concerns about civilian casualties (although the White House this week informed Congress of its intention to send a $1 billion arms package). Meanwhile, Arab foreign ministers met in Bahrain for the 33rd annual Arab League summit to formulate a plan to end the conflict.

This week on Beyond The Headlines, host Nada AlTaher looks at the international and regional reaction to the intensifying military operations in Rafah, and the diplomatic options available to Arab countries to put an end to the conflict.