Saudi crown prince and US national security adviser discuss Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met to discuss a broad bilateral agreement and Israel's war in Gaza, the Saudi state news agency reported on Sunday.

The meeting in the Saudi city of Dhahran reviewed "the semi-final version of the draft strategic agreements between the two countries, which are almost being finalised," a statement read.

Washington and Riyadh have been discussing US security guarantees and civilian nuclear assistance as part of a broader deal that America hopes would lead to normalising Saudi-Israeli relations.

The Saudi Crown Prince and President Joe Biden's top security adviser also discussed the need to find a "credible track for bringing about the two-state solution" for Israel and the Palestinians, stop the war in Gaza and enable the entry of more humanitarian aid, the statement said.

Saudi Arabia is seeking to generate substantial renewable energy and reduce emissions under an ambitious long-term plan.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last month that America was almost ready with a security package to offer Saudi Arabia if it normalises relations with Israel, as he sought incentives for the Israelis to support a Palestinian state.

Mr Blinken was visiting Riyadh on his seventh trip to the region since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, which has responded with a relentless offensive in Gaza that has drawn global criticism.

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal bin Farhan, who met Mr Blinken in Riyadh, also said US-Saudi agreements were “very, very close” and “most of the work has already been done”.

But Riyadh has repeatedly insisted tangible and irreversible steps towards establishing a Palestinian state would be an essential component of any agreement to recognise Israel.