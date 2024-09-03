Arms sales to Israel have been a prime grievance of pro-Palestinian protesters in Britain, the US and around the world. Getty Images
Arms sales to Israel have been a prime grievance of pro-Palestinian protesters in Britain, the US and around the world. Getty Images

News

Europe

Which countries have suspended arms sales to Israel?

Britain joins European countries limiting exports to Israel but vast US firepower limits their influence

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

September 03, 2024