UK announces partial ban on arms exports to Israel

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on</b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/31/israel-gaza-war-live-polio-vaccinations/" target="_blank"><b> Israel-Gaza</b></a> UK foreign secretary <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/08/15/uks-lammy-and-french-minister-to-visit-israel-in-push-for-ceasefire/" target="_blank">David Lammy</a> has announced a partial ban on arms exports from the UK to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a>, citing concerns that weapons could be used in breach of international law. He told the House of Commons that the UK will be suspending 30 out of 350 arms export licences. "This is not a blanket ban, this is not an arms embargo," he said. The equipment would have been used in components for military jets, helicopters and drones used in Gaza, he said. It does not include parts for F-35 fighter jets. Mr Lammy said independent legal advice he commissioned when entering government had found there was a "clear risk" that some exports could be used to commit "a serious violation of international humanitarian law". He said that the UK suspension of some arms sales to Israel is “not a determination of innocence or guilt”. However, it was "with regret" that the legal assessment he had received "leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel, there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law". “I have informed (Jonathan Reynolds) the Business and Trade secretary, and he is therefore today announcing the suspension of around 30 from a total of approximately 350 to Israel, as required under the export controls act. These include equipment that we assess is for use in the current conflict in Gaza.” Mr Reynolds said the UK's role in supplying the F-35 programme of US fighter jets would be ring-fenced by the order. "The F35 programme has a significant dependence on the UK, which provides unique and critical components. Due to the nature of the F35 as an international collaborative programme, it is not currently possible to suspend licensing of F35 components for use by Israel without prejudicing the entire global F35 programme, including its broader strategic role in NATO and our support to Ukraine," he said in a statement. "In this context, with a view to ensuring international peace and security, exports to the global F-35 programme will be excluded from this suspension decision, except where going direct to Israel." Britain is among a number of Israel’s longstanding allies whose governments are under growing pressure to halt weapons exports because of the toll of the 11-month-old war in Gaza. British firms sell a relatively small amount of weapons and components to Israel. Earlier this year the government said military exports to Israel amounted to £42 million ($53 million) in 2022. Mr Lammy said the UK had not taken a position on whether Israel had breached international law. "This Government is not an international court," he said. “We have not and could not arbitrate on whether or not Israel has breached international humanitarian law. This is a forward looking evaluation, not a determination of innocence or guilt, and it does not prejudge any future determinations by the competent courts.” He told MPs he has not taken the decision “lightly”. “This is not a blanket ban, this is not an arms embargo. It targets around 30, approximately of 350 licenses to Israel in total, for items which could be used in the current conflict in Gaza. The rest will continue,” he said. Mr Lammy said the decision won’t have a “material impact on Israel’s security”, adding: “This suspension only covers items which might be used in the current conflict.” Making the announcement, he said there was no doubt that the UK continued to support Israel's right to self-defence, but said Israel needed to do more to ensure “life-saving food and medical supplies” reach civilians in Gaza in light of the appalling humanitarian situation. "This Government is also deeply concerned by credible claims of mistreatment of detainees, which the International Committee of the Red Cross cannot investigate after being denied access to places of detention," he said. “Both my predecessor and all our major allies have repeatedly and forcefully raised these concerns with the Israeli government. Regrettably, they have not been addressed satisfactorily.” The UK’s Labour government, elected in July, has faced pressure from some of its own members and MPs to apply more pressure on Israel to stop the violence. In a departure from the stance of its Conservative predecessor, Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government said in July that the UK would not intervene in the International Criminal Court’s request for an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/07/25/uk-set-to-drop-icc-case-intervention-in-tougher-netanyahu-policy/" target="_blank">arrest warrant against Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu</a>. <i>This is a developing story</i>