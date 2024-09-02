Israel general strike under way in latest push for ceasefire deal

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on</b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/31/israel-gaza-war-live-polio-vaccinations/" target="_blank"><b> Israel-Gaza</b></a> Dozens of protesters gathered in Tel Aviv on Monday morning at the start of a nationwide general strike aimed at pressuring the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israeli</a> government to reach a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/26/no-breakthrough-in-latest-gaza-ceasefire-talks/" target="_blank">ceasefire deal</a> and secure the release of the remaining <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/01/netanyahu-dubbed-mr-death-after-more-hostages-found-dead-in-gaza/" target="_blank">hostages</a> in Gaza. On Sunday, the head of Israel's Histadrut trade union <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/01/israels-trade-unions-declare-general-strike-for-monday-amid-hostage-killings/" target="_blank">declared</a> a general strike over the government's failure to secure the release of hostages from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/01/gazans-eager-for-polio-vaccinations-as-campaign-kicks-off/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> after the bodies of six captives were found. The strike is the first announced since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 and is aimed at pressuring the economy after hundreds of thousands gathered across the country demanding a deal and the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/15/protests-intensify-in-israel-as-desperation-mounts-for-hostage-deal/" target="_blank">Protesters</a> blocked roads in Tel Aviv with many more expected to take to the streets amid the general strike. On Sunday, Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai said his municipality would go on strike from Monday morning until noon, with no public meetings held and workers encouraged to join rallies in a bid to persuade Mr Netanyahu to take action. Kfar Saba and Gi’vayatim have also announced municipal strikes, while businesses across Israel have launched independent shutdowns in support of hostage families. Histadrut represents more than 800,000 workers in sectors including health, transport and banking. It joined opposition leader Yair Lapid and several Israeli municipalities in calling for strike action. Mr Netanyahu has come under increasing pressure to reach a deal with Hamas to secure the release of the remaining hostages. Relatives and protesters claim the government has not done enough to bring them back alive. During Sunday night's protests in Tel Aviv, protesters marched by six symbolic coffins and carried pictures of the hostages killed. Several demonstrators clashed with police while some set fire to tyres and blocked roads. The bodies of Carmel Gat, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2024/01/18/rachel-goldberg-hersh-goldberg-polin/" target="_blank">Hersh Goldberg-Polin</a>, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi and Ori Danino have been returned to Israel after being shot shortly before the Israeli military could reach them, military spokesman Admiral Daniel Hagari said. Hamas has offered to release the hostages in return for an end to the war, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners, including high-profile militants.