UN teams begin second phase of polio vaccination campaign in southern Gaza

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest news on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/21/live-israel-gaza-war-ceasefire/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Medical teams began on Thursday the second phase of a polio vaccination campaign in southern Gaza, targeting 640,000 children aged ten and under across the Palestinian territory ravaged by the Israeli war. Workers with the UN and other organisations were heading towards Khan Younis at 7am local time, Louise Wateridge, an official on the ground with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/un/" target="_blank">UN</a> agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), told <i>The National</i>. A pause in fighting agreed with Israel began an hour earlier in areas where <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/31/un-to-start-polio-vaccination-campaign-on-sunday-for-gazas-children/" target="_blank">vaccinations</a> are being carried out and was scheduled to last until 2pm. More than 187,000 children under the age of 10 have been inoculated in a first phase in central <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza </a>lasting four days, exceeding a target of 157,000. In the south, the target has been set at 343,000 for the cities of Deir Al Balah, Khan Younis and Rafah. This includes a humanitarian zone in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/13/gaza-mawasi-khan-younis-mohammed-deif/" target="_blank">Al Mawasi</a> area where displaced people are sheltering in tents at a population density of 30,000 people per square kilometre. There will be 91 teams with health facilities at fixed locations working alongside 400 mobile teams, Jonathan Crickx, a spokesman for the UN's children agency Unicef, told <i>The National </i>from Jerusalem. Under the agreement with Israel, UN agencies will be able to request an additional day for vaccinations on top of three days currently allocated to each part of Gaza – central, south and north. “It will only be tomorrow or the day after, following close monitoring, that we will be able to evaluate if there is any need for a fourth day,” Mr Crickx said. The campaign in southern Gaza is scheduled to end on Saturday, he added. The number of children eligible for vaccination in central Gaza was higher than anticipated because large numbers of displaced people had arrived from elsewhere in the territory, Mr Crickx said. Nine out of 10 people have been displaced in Gaza amid Israeli bombardments and eviction orders. Ms Wateridge shared a video showing scenes of destruction on her journey into southern Gaza on Thursday morning. “This is the best way to describe the road on the way to Khan Younis,” she told <i>The National, </i>referring to footage showing a gravel road lined with destroyed or ruined buildings.