A Palestinian family mourns after their relative was killed following an Israeli air strike in the Al Mawasi area of Khan Younis. EPA
Arab and world leaders condemn Israel as at least 90 killed in Al Mawasi 'massacre'

Funerals held 'every 15 minutes' as dozens still missing in refugee camp

author image
Holly Johnston

14 July, 2024

Regional and world leaders issued fresh condemnations of Israel on Saturday after an air strike killed at least 90 people in Gaza's so-called safe zone of Al Mawasi, with dozens more reported missing.

Charity workers with Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) said a funeral was being held “every 15 minutes” following the attack on Al Mawasi, which Israel has repeatedly attacked despite designating the narrow coastal strip a “safe zone”.

Hospitals in Khan Younis and the nearby city of Rafah were overwhelmed overnight, the charity said, with Nasser Hospital unable to accept more casualties as Palestinian civilians combed through the rubble for survivors.

“Al Mawasi is heavily crowded and has a big market where people move around to try and secure their basic needs,” said MAP's Mohammed Al Khatib in a statement shared on X

“Hundreds of thousands of displaced people are sheltering in Al Mawasi, which has been targeted several times.”

The attack targeted Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas' Al Qassam military wing which led the October 7 attack on southern Israel which started the war.

It is unknown if he was killed in the attack.

Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, said Israel's attack “intended on Hamas targets … seemed to provoke carnage” and called for an independent investigation.

“Wars have limits enshrined in international law; [the] end can’t justify all means,” he wrote on X.

The Muslim World League condemned the “massacre” and “heinous crime”.

Its Secretary General Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al Issa denounced “Israel's flagrant violations of all international humanitarian laws and norms” and said the international community must urgently intervene.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh issued a statement following the attack, describing the strike as a “brutal massacre” and linked Saturday attacks on Gaza's refugee camps to what he described as Israeli obstruction of a potential ceasefire.

“Netanyahu has placed obstacles preventing an agreement, including his media statements which contained new conditions and points not included in the negotiation paper. This is linked to the horrific massacres committed today by the occupation army in various areas of the Gaza Strip,” he said in a statement shared to Telegram.

Malaysia's Foreign Ministry said the attack was a “flagrant disregard for all human life” and said Israel's leaders must be held accountable for crimes against humanity.

