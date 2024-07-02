Gazans forced to flee Khan Younis as Israel strikes south of enclave

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Heavy Israeli bombardment killed at least eight people and injured dozens in southern Gaza on Tuesday after the military ordered civilians to leave eastern areas of Khan Younis and Rafah.

Hundreds of people began leaving densely populated areas in and around Khan Younis city overnight after being told move west immediately to a designated “humanitarian zone” along Gaza's coast. Large numbers were seen leaving the eastern and southern areas and heading towards the centre and west of the city. Some slept on the streets as they had no place to go.

Victims of Tuesday bombing were taken to the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, medical sources told The National.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its Al Amal Hospital was overcrowded with injured people.

The military's latest evacuation order in its nearly nine-month offensive in the Palestinian enclave was issued after a militant group fired rockets at Israeli communities near the Gaza border.

Al Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad which has fought Israeli forces alongside Hamas, said the attack was carried out in response to Israel's “crimes … against our Palestinian people”.

The Israeli army said “about 20 projectiles were identified crossing from the area of Khan Younis”, most of which were intercepted. No casualties were reported.

The evacuation order applied to Al Qarara, Bani Suhaila, Al Fokhari and other towns in Rafah and Khan Younis. It comes days after residents of Al Shujaiyah in northern Gaza were to told leave ahead of a military operation in the area, and nearly two months after the army issued evacuation orders for Rafah before beginning a major offensive that has displaced more than a million people – nearly half of Gaza's population.

Medical teams at the European Hospital in Al Fokhari began transferring patients to the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis. Although the army did not specifically order the hospital to be emptied, its location in evacuation zone raised concerns among staff.

The European Hospital is one of the few hospitals still functioning in the strip as most were heavily damaged in Israeli raids and medical and fuel supplies remain scarce.