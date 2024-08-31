Abdul Rahman Abu Al Jidyan, who contracted polio a month ago, sleeps surrounded by family members in a tent in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza. AFP
Abdul Rahman Abu Al Jidyan, who contracted polio a month ago, sleeps surrounded by family members in a tent in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza. AFP

News

MENA

UN to start polio vaccination campaign on Sunday for Gaza's children

Israel has agreed to limited humanitarian pauses in war to help the drive

Amr Mostafa
Amr Mostafa

August 31, 2024