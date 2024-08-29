Limited 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza to allow polio vaccinations, says WHO

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest from</b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/24/israel-gaza-war-live-air-strikes/" target="_blank"><b> Israel-Gaza</b></a> The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/08/world-health-organisation-to-send-more-than-1-million-polio-vaccine-doses-to-gaza/" target="_blank">World Health Organisation</a> has secured “a preliminary commitment for area-specific humanitarian pauses” in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> to allow UN health officials to administer polio vaccinations in the territory, it said on Thursday. There has been a resurgence of the debilitating <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/10/gazas-mass-polio-vaccination-drive-vital-in-averting-catastrophic-outbreak/" target="_blank">disease</a> in the Palestinian territory after 25 years without a single case, as vaccination rates have plummeted during nearly 11 months of war between Israel and Hamas. “The way we discussed and agreed, the campaign will start on September 1, in central Gaza, for three days, and there will be a humanitarian pause during the vaccinations,” said Rik Peeperkorn, the WHO's representative for the Palestinian territories. That will be followed by another three-day pause in southern Gaza, then another in the north, but more days may be needed to complete the vaccination programmes, he added. The WHO said the pauses will occur between 6am and 3pm on the days agreed. Mr Peeperkorn said the aim is to vaccinate 640,000 children under 10 in a campaign co-ordinated with Israeli authorities. “I’m not going to say this is the ideal way forward, but this is a workable way forward,” he said. Later, he added: “It will happen and should happen because we have an agreement.” These humanitarian pauses are not the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that mediators the US, Egypt and Qatar have been seeking, including in talks that are taking place this week. An <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israeli</a> official said a tactical pause is expected to allow <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/10/gazas-mass-polio-vaccination-drive-vital-in-averting-catastrophic-outbreak/" target="_blank">vaccinations</a> to take place. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the plan has yet to be finalised. The Israeli army has previously announced pauses in limited areas to allow for international humanitarian operations. Mr Peeperkorn said that the campaigns are being planned in close collaboration with aid agencies, Gaza's health ministry and others on the ground. "So let's say, here in Gaza, everyone is on board. We've had these discussions with Israeli authorities ... where we have agreed to what we call humanitarian policies for each zone, three days." Hamas official Basem Naim said the group welcomed the UN request for a humanitarian pause, adding the group is ready to co-operate with international organisations. The Israeli military's humanitarian unit (Cogat) said the vaccination campaign would be conducted in co-ordination with the Israeli military “as part of the routine humanitarian pauses that will allow the population to reach the medical centres where the vaccinations will be administered”. Cogat said that 25,100 vials of the specialised polio vaccine have been brought in for 1,255,000 people and hygiene equipment and further logistical equipment were to be facilitated and transferred into Gaza. Poliovirus is highly infectious and most often spread through sewage and contaminated water – an increasingly common problem in Gaza with much of the territory's infrastructure destroyed by Israel in its war against Hamas. The disease mainly affects children under the age of five. It can cause deformities and paralysis, and is potentially fatal. The WHO confirmed on August 23 that at least one baby has been paralysed by the type 2 polio virus, the first such case in the territory in 25 years. The war in Gaza was triggered on October 7 when Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Israel's subsequent assault on the Hamas-governed enclave has since killed over 40,600 Palestinians, according to the local health ministry, while also displacing nearly the entire population of 2.3 million, causing a hunger crisis and leading to genocide allegations at the World Court that Israel denies. <i>Patrick deHahn contributed to this report from New York</i>