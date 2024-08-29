Vaccinations will take place over a three-day period to begin with, between the hours of 6am and 3pm, the WHO said. Unicef
Vaccinations will take place over a three-day period to begin with, between the hours of 6am and 3pm, the WHO said. Unicef

News

MENA

Limited 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza to allow polio vaccinations, says WHO

Campaign will start in central Gaza on September 1

The National

August 29, 2024