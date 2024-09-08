Queen Rania of Jordan speaks at the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, Italy. AP
Jordan’s Queen Rania criticises West's 'double standards' over war in Gaza

Describes the difference between the treatment of people in Ukraine to Gaza as 'dehumanising'

Nicky Harley
September 08, 2024