Driver arrested in Dubai after girl suffers serious injuries in crossing collision

A driver was arrested in Dubai after a teenage cyclist suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a car that failed to stop at a pedestrian crossing.

Dubai Police said on Monday that the teenage girl, whose exact age has not been disclosed, was taken to hospital after the incident in Al Yalayis 1, in the Mira community.

Police patrols managed traffic at the scene and enabled emergency teams to reach the girl. Crash investigation personnel were also sent to the area.

“The girl was seriously injured and has been transferred to hospital for treatment. The accident happened in a road inside the community,” said Brig Jumaa bin Suwaidan, director of the traffic department at Dubai Police.

He called on motorists to ensure they are fully focused while driving and reduce their speed when approaching crossing areas. “Drivers shouldn’t be distracted while driving in residential areas," he added. "Not giving priority for pedestrians is a serious offence as it pose danger on road users."

Drivers can be fined Dh500 ($136) and receive six black points for failing to give priority to pedestrians at designated crossings. “Drivers should always give priority for pedestrian crossing in such areas even if there are no designated crossing areas,” Brig bin Suwaidan added.