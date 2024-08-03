Jordan royal baby: Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein welcome first child

It's a baby girl for Jordan's royal family. Months after announcing she was expecting her first child, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/06/01/princess-rajwa-pregnancy-photos/" target="_blank">Princess Rajwa</a> has given birth to a healthy girl named Iman. The royal baby is the first grandchild of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/king-abdullah" target="_blank">King Abdullah II</a> of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/jordan" target="_blank">Jordan</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/06/25/queen-rania-fashion-elie-saab-paris/" target="_blank">Queen Rania</a>. The Royal Hashemite Court shared a video showing Crown Prince Hussein holding the baby while reciting a traditional call to prayer for newborns. King Abdullah posted a tribute to his granddaughter on X. Translated from Arabic, the message reads: "I thank God for giving us our first granddaughter Iman bint Hussein. I congratulate beloved Hussein and Rajwa for their newborn. "We ask God to raise her well and protect her for her parents. You have lit up our family, Grandpa!" On April 10, the Jordanian royal family announced that Crown Prince Hussein – the eldest son of the king and queen – and Princess Rajwa were expecting their first child. “The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein are expecting their first baby this summer,” it said. The couple married at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2023/06/01/jordanian-royal-wedding-programme-of-events-and-what-to-expect/" target="_blank">a glittering ceremony</a> in June last year. The wedding began with a traditional Islamic ceremony on the grounds of Zahran Palace, followed by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/jordan/2023/06/01/prince-hussein-and-princess-rajwa-drive-off-in-white-open-top-range-rover/" target="_blank">a motorcade procession</a> through the packed streets of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2023/05/21/convoy-rehearsal-for-crown-prince-husseins-wedding-takes-over-streets-of-amman/" target="_blank">Amman</a> to Al Husseiniya Palace, where a grand reception took place. Princess Rajwa wore<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2023/06/01/princess-rajwa-wears-striking-elie-saab-dress-for-her-wedding-to-crown-prince-hussein/" target="_blank"> a custom Elie Saab gown</a> for her big day. The dress featured a flower print on its full skirt and a wrap effect on the bodice, which she paired with white flats and<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2023/06/02/princess-rajwas-wedding-tiara-had-a-hidden-arabic-message-on-it/" target="_blank"> a glittering tiara</a> as she walked to the venue. The distinguished guest list on the day included world leaders and royals such as Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Jill Biden, the US first lady; Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales; and Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the mother of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim. Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa, who was born Rajwa Al Saif in Saudi Arabia, were introduced to each other by a mutual friend. The Jordanian royal family announced <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/jordan/2022/08/17/jordans-crown-prince-hussein-engaged-to-rajwa-al-saif/" target="_blank">their engagement on August 17, 2022</a> at Princess Rajwa's father's home in Riyadh. “I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa,” Queen Rania posted on X at the time. The couple attended various official engagements and events since their wedding. In February, they watched <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/02/02/crown-prince-hussein-princess-rajwa-jordan-qatar-asian-cup/" target="_blank">Jordan's football team qualify for their first Asian Cup semi-final</a> by defeating Tajikistan 1-0 at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. Wearing the Jordanian team's white jerseys, the royals smiled and waved to the crowds during the match. Since the announcement in April of her pregnancy, Princess Rajwa has not been spotted in public as frequently. On June 1, on the first anniversary of her wedding, the first official photos of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/06/01/princess-rajwa-pregnancy-photos/" target="_blank">Princess Rajwa showing off her pregnancy</a> were released. In the photo, the princess wears a bright ruby Alice and Olivia Vernia blouson-sleeve pleated maxi dress and smiles as she lovingly cradles her baby bump. On June 11, she joined Prince Hussein at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/06/10/queen-rania-princess-rajwa-jordan-silver-jubilee-designers/" target="_blank">silver jubilee celebrations</a> for her father-in-law, King Abdullah II, in Amman, wearing a stunning cape and gown created by Saudi designer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2023/05/24/saudi-designer-honayda-serafi-on-rajwa-al-saifs-gown-queen-rania-was-so-happy/" target="_blank">Honayda Serafi</a>. Queen Rania also shared more photos of the parents-to-be on June 28, Prince Hussein's 30th birthday. “Happy birthday my dearest Hussein. Can’t wait to see you and Rajwa as parents,” Queen Rania posted on Instagram. In the photo, Prince Hussein can be seen with his arm around Princess Rajwa, who was sporting a pale yellow dress over her baby bump. As the eldest son of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2022/08/18/how-queen-rania-of-jordans-1993-wedding-outfit-broke-with-tradition/" target="_blank">King Abdullah and Queen Rania</a>, Prince Hussein is next in line to rule Jordan.