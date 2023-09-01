Princess Rajwa takes style cues from Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania of Jordan's elegant fashion sense and style continue to inspire scores of women, including her new daughter-in-law, Princess Rajwa.

In a laid-back family photo posted by her husband Crown Prince Hussein on Thursday, the princess wears a jumpsuit cinched with a wide black belt. It's a look Queen Rania wore exactly one year ago when she hosted a meeting of her foundation wearing a Celine safari dress.

With its khaki tone, and button-down pockets, Queen Rania opted for a feminine take on military dressing, giving it an effortless upgrade courtesy of muted gold pumps.

Queen Rania in a Celine safari dress last year. Photo: Queen Rania / Instagram

In this week's photo, Queen Rania, who was celebrating her 53rd birthday, is wearing a signature crisp white top, plus jeans with a studded detail down the side, echoed by the buttons on her white jacket.

Princess Rajwa's Zara garment, which costs Dh299, is still available to order in the UAE at the time of writing. She dressed up her high-street look with a wide belt that makes the outfit feel more polished, plus drop earrings.

Zara jumpsuit, left, Dh299, and Celine Safari dress, Dh6,900. Photos: Zara / Celine

In July, the princess also took cues from her mother-in-law, donning the same style of Stephen Webster's Love Me, Love Me Not earrings that Queen Rania has worn in the past.

While the queen's pair are made in rose gold with white diamonds and pink opals, those worn by the princess are in white gold with black diamonds and black clear quartz.

The queen also lent Princess Rajwa her own white and yellow diamond earrings, again from Stephen Webster, for her engagement portrait last August, as well as a pair of Firenze Jewels diamond hoop earrings.

Love Me, Love Me Not earrings worn by both Queen Rania and Princess Rajwa. Photo: Stephen Webster

Also in July, Princess Rajwa and Queen Rania arrived at Allen & Co's annual conference in Idaho in denim outfits.

Queen Rania wore a tailored denim dress by Chloe, while Princess Rajwa sported a more informal look, with a hooded zip-through and belted denim dress by Maison Alaia.

In March, the princess mirrored the queen's style at Princess Iman's henna party. Wearing a flowing kaftan in raspberry with accents of orange, it echoed the queen's mulberry dress.

Princess Iman, the queen's eldest daughter, wore the same belt her mother wore to her 1993 wedding, paired with a cream gown by Reema Dahbour.

In October, Princess Rajwa channelled the effortless look the queen has made her own over the years: a crisp white shirt.

The princess chose to pair this with a simple skirt for her first official engagement with her husband as the couple visited the Royal Hashemite Court to see an exhibition of Jordanian history.

For the official portrait released to mark the engagement of the couple, the princess cinched the waist of her embroidered white robe with a golden belt borrowed from the queen.