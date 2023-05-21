Convoy rehearsal for Crown Prince Hussein's wedding takes over streets of Amman

Jordanian security forces have performed a practice run for the convoy that will accompany Crown Prince Hussein to his wedding next month, as final preparations for the event take place.

The June 1 wedding of the Crown Prince to Saudi architect Rajwa Al Saif is expected to be attended by senior figures from the Arab Middle East. It will offer rare a close-up of the Hashemite monarchy, whose members have ruled Jordan since it was established as a British protectorate in 1921.

"Security personnel lined up on main streets in a practice procedure for the wedding," state-owned Al Rai newspaper reported.

Footage shared online showed the convoy led by a Mercedes S-class.

It was followed by the main car, a Toyota Land Cruiser, surrounded by 14 open-top red army Land Rovers and seven red army motorcycles. Support vehicles drove at the rear of the convoy, including another Land Cruiser carrying communication equipment.

The army's red Land Rovers and motorcycles are only used on special occasions, such as when King Abdullah II goes to open the parliament's annual sessions. The king, who has ruled since 1999, holds all significant powers in Jordan.

A religious wedding ceremony for the Crown Prince and Ms Al Saif will take place on June 1, followed by a banquet and reception at another palace on the western outskirts in Amman, where the king lives. The convoy will transport the groom and the bride between the two palaces.

The streets will be lined by security personnel but people will be able to watch the convoy, Jordanian officials said.

The last Jordanian Hashemite to be married was Princess Iman, the eldest of the king's two daughters, in March. Unlike the upcoming wedding of the Crown Prince, that event was not officially declared as a royal wedding.