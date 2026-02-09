Israel approves measures expanding control in occupied West Bank

Israel's security cabinet approved measures on Sunday that would make it ⁠easier for settlers in the occupied ​West Bank to buy land, while granting Israeli ​authorities expanded enforcement powers over Palestinians, Israeli ‌media reported.

Referring to statements ‌by ultra-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Defence Minister Israel Katz, Israeli news ‍sites Ynet and Haaretz said ‍the measures included scrapping decades-old regulations that prevent Jewish private citizens buying ⁠land in the West Bank.

The decisions “are intended to remove decades-old barriers, repeal discriminatory Jordanian legislation, and enable accelerated development of settlement on the ground”, the two ministers said in a joint statement.

They were also reported to include allowing Israeli authorities to administer some religious sites, and expanding supervision and enforcement in areas under Palestinian Authority administration, including matters related to environmental hazards, water offences and damage to archaeological sites.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the new measures were dangerous, illegal and amounted to de-facto annexation.

The new measures come three days before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington.

In his statement, Mr Abbas urged Mr Trump and the UN Security Council to intervene.

Mr Trump has ruled out ⁠Israeli annexation of the West Bank but his ​administration has not sought to ‍curb Israel's accelerated settlement building, which the Palestinians say denies them a potential state by eating ⁠away at ‌its territory.

Mr Netanyahu, who is facing an election later this year, has described the establishment ⁠of any Palestinian state a security threat.

Most world powers deem Israeli settlements on land it captured in a 1967 war illegal, and several UN Security Council resolutions have called on Israel to halt all settlement activity. Israel disputes the view that such outposts are unlawful and cites biblical and historical ties to the land.

Construction of settlements, including some built without official Israeli authorisation, has increased under Israel's far-right governing coalition, fragmenting the West Bank and cutting off Palestinian towns and cities from each other. Last year, 19 new settlements were approved in the West Bank.

Hundreds of Palestinians have been driven off their land by Israeli settlers in recent weeks in the worst such violence since 2023, the UN said this month.