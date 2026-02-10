Trump opposes Israeli annexation of West Bank, White House official says

US President Donald Trump opposes Israel's annexation of the occupied West Bank, a White House official said, after new measures were approved that would empower Israeli settlers.

"A stable West Bank keeps Israel secure and ⁠is ​in ‍line with this ⁠administration’s ‌goal ⁠to achieve ⁠peace in the region," the official said, according to Reuters.

The expansive changes in Israel’s legal stance towards the Palestinian territory mark a key step towards the annexation of the entire West Bank, a priority for many ministers in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

The measures included scrapping decades-old regulations that prevent Jewish private citizens from buying ⁠land in the West Bank. They were also reported to include allowing Israeli authorities to administer some religious sites and expanding supervision and enforcement in areas under Palestinian Authority administration, including matters related to environmental hazards, water offences and damage to archaeological sites.

The UK on Monday called on Israel to reverse its decision. "The UK strongly ‍condemns ‍the Israeli Security Cabinet’s decision ⁠yesterday to expand Israeli control over the West Bank," the British government said. Critics have said Israel's move to ease settlement expansion and widen its powers in the West Bank went in the direction ⁠of annexing ​occupied ‍land.

"Any unilateral attempt to alter the ⁠geographic ‌or demographic make-up of ⁠Palestine is wholly unacceptable ⁠and would be inconsistent with international law. We call on Israel to reverse these decisions immediately," it added.

Arab and Islamic states had earlier condemned the move. In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar said the decision was aimed at “accelerating attempts at its illegal annexation and the displacement of the Palestinian people”.

The new measures come days before Mr Netanyahu is set to meet Mr Trump in Washington.

The US president has ruled out ⁠Israeli annexation of the West Bank but his ​administration has not sought to ‍curb Israel's accelerated settlement building, which the Palestinians say denies them a potential state by eating ⁠away at ‌their territory. Mr Netanyahu, who is facing an election later this year, has described the establishment ⁠of any Palestinian state as a security threat.