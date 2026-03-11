Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iranian officials say new leader is 'lightly injured'

Iran's new supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has not made a single public appearance or statement since he was chosen to succeed his assassinated father on Monday.

Amid growing speculation on his whereabouts, several people claiming knowledge of the situation have said Mr Khamenei is alive after surviving the US and Israeli onslaught that killed his father and wife.

One unnamed Iranian official told Reuters on Wednesday that Mr Khamenei was lightly injured but "continuing to operate". They did not give details about when he was injured.

Yousef Pezeshkian, son of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, claimed on social media to have information from "friends who were in touch" with Mojtaba Khamenei.

"I heard about Mr Mojtaba's injury. I asked friends who were in touch. They said that by the grace of God, he is safe and there is no problem," said the younger Mr Pezeshkian.

Further clues were offered by Alireza Salarian, Iran's ambassador in Cyprus, who told The Guardian that Mr Khamenei was in hospital with injuries to his legs and arm. "I don’t think he is comfortable to give a speech," Mr Salarian said.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Israeli military officials had come to a similar conclusion. They said Mr Khamenei was believed to have suffered leg injuries.

Mojtaba Khamenei, seen here in 2019, was elected to succeed his assassinated father by an 88-member Assembly of Experts. Reuters Info

But Iran's official news agencies, which provide a near-constant stream of updates and propaganda, have stayed silent on Mr Khamenei's whereabouts. Neither have they published any remarks from the new leader, even as he receives pledges of loyalty from Iran's political and religious elite.

Mr Khamenei's absence from view has led to speculation he is incapacitated or is in hiding to avoid his father's fate. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has said that any new leader would be an "unequivocal target".

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made occasional appearances at the time of last June's 12-day war, although close analysis of the images raised questions about his whereabouts. In peacetime he regularly appeared in public.

He was killed in an air raid on February 28 – without, according to the Israeli military, having made use of an underground bunker prepared for him in Tehran. Mojtaba Khamenei was elected to succeed him by an 88-member Assembly of Experts.

With top generals also killed, Iran's troops have turned to a "mosaic defence" strategy that devolves power to local commanders, raising further questions about how much authority Mr Khamenei is exercising.

The uncertain command was made clear at the weekend when President Pezeshkian said forces had been ordered to stop attacks on neighbours unless Iran was attacked first. Drone and missile strikes on Gulf countries have continued every day since then.