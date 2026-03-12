Mojtaba Khamenei orders Strait of Hormuz to stay shut in 'first message' as Iran's leader

Iran on Thursday released a "first message" from its new ​supreme ​leader Ayatollah ​Mojtaba ⁠Khamenei.

In the remarks, Mr Khamenei said that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz should be continued as a tool to pressure the US and Israel.

"All US bases should immediately be closed in the region and those bases will be attacked," Mr Khamenei said in the statement, which was read aloud on state TV.

He said Iran would "inevitably continue" with attacks on US bases in the region.

Mr Khamenei has not been seen in public since he was elected to succeed his assassinated father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei three days ago, sparking speculation about his health and whereabouts.

"We have 15 neighboring countries on land or water and have always been and are willing to have warm and constructive relations with all of them," he said.

"However, the enemy has gradually established military and financial bases in some of these countries for years to ensure its dominance over the region," he added.

More to follow ...