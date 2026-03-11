Three vessels struck in Strait of Hormuz as Iran targets global shipping

Three vessels have been hit by unknown ​projectiles ​in the ​Strait of Hormuz, with one strike causing a fire on board a ship and forcing most ⁠of its crew to evacuate.

The Thailand-flagged bulk carrier Mayuree Naree was attacked and damaged about 11 nautical miles north of Oman, Bloomberg reported.

The UK Maritime Trade ​Operations (UKMTO) said ⁠later, referring to ‌the incident, that the fire had been extinguished and that ​there was no environmental impact. Necessary crew remained on the vessel.

Earlier, the Japan-flagged container ship One Majesty had sustained minor damage from an unknown projectile 25 nautical miles (46km) north-west of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates, two maritime security sources said.

Its crew members are safe and the vessel is sailing towards a safe anchorage, the sources added.

File photo of Japan-flagged container ship One Majesty. Photo: Vesselfinder.com Info

A third vessel, a bulk carrier, was also hit by an unknown projectile approximately 50 miles north-west of ​Dubai, maritime security firms said.

The projectile had ‌damaged the hull of ⁠the Marshall Islands-flagged Star Gwyneth, ​maritime risk management company Vanguard said, adding that ​the vessel's ‌crew were safe.

Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a ⁠key artery accounting for about 20 per cent of global oil ⁠and gas supply, has dropped rapidly since the Iran conflict began on February 28.

The latest incidents increase the number of ships that have been attacked since the conflict began ​to at least 14.