Iran ‘stands alone’ and is ‘losing badly’, Pentagon’s Hegseth says

UAE holds military funeral for two Emirati officers killed in helicopter crash

Fire breaks out at Ruwais industrial complex in Abu Dhabi

Saudi Arabia and Qatar condemn attack on UAE consulate in Kurdistan

Gulf ​stock ​markets rise ​following Trump claims war may end 'very soon'

We are 'breaking their bones', says Netanyahu

Iran conducts drone attack on oil and gas facilities in Israel

Aramco chief warns of 'catastrophic' hit to oil market if Strait of Hormuz stays closed

Nato deploys Patriot system in eastern Turkey