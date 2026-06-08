Seven killed as minibus collides with lorry in Dubai

Seven people were killed when a minibus collided with a lorry on the Emirates Road in Dubai.

The minibus drove into the back of the lorry on Sunday after the lorry stopped in the middle of the road following a minor accident, a senior Dubai Police official said. Nine people were injured.

“Initial reports revealed the truck stopped in the middle of the road suddenly due to another accident. The minibus driver didn’t pay attention to the road and didn’t leave a safe distance and crashed into the truck from behind," said Brig Juma bin Suwaidan, director of Dubai Police's traffic department.

The incident caused traffic to build up on one of the emirate's busiest roads. But police patrols were on hand to ensure rescue personnel and ambulances could access the scene.

Brig bin Suwaidan said motorists should refrain from stopping in the middle of roads, unless it cannot be avoided. “It is very dangerous offence to stop in the road that can result in deadly accidents," he added.

"Usually stopping in the middle of the road is related to technical faults, flat tyres or empty fuel tanks. Motorists should check the vehicle before driving on the roads."

Drivers were urged to call the police immediately if they encounter problems and are unable to move their vehicle off the road. “Motorist should use warning hazards and triangle [signs] behind the vehicle if they can to warn coming vehicles. They should move the vehicle safely to the side of the road and call the police,” Brig bin Suwaidan said.

The penalty for stopping in the middle of the road is Dh1,000 ($272) and six black points. “An additional Dh500 fine can apply to the driver for blocking the traffic flow," he added.

In May, a lorry collided with a bus carrying workers in Dubai, killing one person and injuring 19 on Al Yalayis Road, near Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Road Bridge, on a stretch heading towards Emirates Road. The bus had stopped suddenly in the middle of the road owing to a technical issue.