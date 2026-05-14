One person killed and 19 injured as lorry hits bus in Dubai

One person was killed and 19 others injured after a lorry collided with a bus carrying workers in Dubai on Thursday.

Brigadier Jumaa bin Suwaidan, director of traffic department at Dubai Police, said the accident happened at Al Yalayis Road close to the bridge of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Road towards Emirates Road.

“Initial reports revealed the workers’ bus stopped in the middle of the road suddenly due to technical failure. The truck driver didn’t pay attention to the road and didn’t leave a safe distance and crashed into the bus from behind,” Brig bin Suwaidan said.

One person died and 19 others sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The accident caused a traffic jam and police patrols diverted the vehicles to alternative roads to allow access for rescue and ambulance vehicles.

He warned drivers of the perils of stopping in the middle of the road due to technical faults, flat tyres or empty fuel tanks.

“The motorist should check the vehicle before driving on the roads. Stopping in the middle of the road is a dangerous offence that results in fatal accidents," he warned.

He said the fine for stopping in the middle of the road is Dh1,000 and six black points.

“An additional Dh500 fine can apply on the driver for blocking the traffic flow," he said.