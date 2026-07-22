US President says US will retaliate against any future attack on Hormuz shipping

Iran's Foreign Minister: 'I survived strike that killed Khamenei'

Rubio says Iran 'in a lot of trouble', but US ready to engage in talks

Bahrain and Kuwait intercepts Iranian aerial threats

Saudi Arabia issues emergency alert in Dammam

Lebanese PM visits southern town as Israeli withdrawal begins

Commercial tankers reverse course after Houthi blockade threat