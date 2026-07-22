  • US President says US will retaliate against any future attack on Hormuz shipping
  • Iran's Foreign Minister: 'I survived strike that killed Khamenei'
  • Rubio says Iran 'in a lot of trouble', but US ready to engage in talks
  • Bahrain and Kuwait intercepts Iranian aerial threats
  • Saudi Arabia issues emergency alert in Dammam
  • Lebanese PM visits southern town as Israeli withdrawal begins
  • Commercial tankers reverse course after Houthi blockade threat
  • US carries out 11th consecutive night of strikes on military targets in Iran
Updated: July 22, 2026, 2:55 PM