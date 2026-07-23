Abu Dhabi community stunned by death of popular teacher in road accident

The vice principal of an Abu Dhabi school has been killed in a road accident in Canada.

Carol Pratt, 49, vice principal of Raha International School - Gardens Campus, died along with her parents in a collision while travelling from Calgary to Estevan on July 20. Her son, Alfie, who recently completed Year 11 at the school, was also in the vehicle. His condition is said to be critical.

Her husband, Steve Lewis, posted on social media how her death had left him heartbroken.

“I simply cannot believe that she's gone and she's not coming back. I feel wretched with grief,” he said.

Tributes have poured in for Ms Pratt, who was well respected and admired, said school principal Jan Stipek.

“Carol was an exceptional educational leader whose kindness, warmth and unwavering commitment touched the lives of countless students, colleagues and families,” said Mr Stipek.

“She was deeply respected and admired by all who had the privilege of knowing and working with her. Her passion for education, her generosity of spirit and the genuine care she showed to everyone she met made a lasting difference to so many lives."

Alan Williamson, chief executive of school operator Taaleem, also paid tribute to Ms Pratt.

“Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with Alfie, Carol’s husband Steve, their daughter Ruth, and their wider family as they face this unimaginable loss. We hold them, and all those who loved Carol, close in our hearts,” he said.

“Carol represented so much of what we value across Taaleem: compassion, integrity, professional excellence and a deep commitment to the lives of young people. Her influence extended far beyond her formal role, and the difference she made will live on through the students, colleagues and families she inspired.

“In the weeks ahead, we will work closely with Jan, the Raha Gardens Campus community and Carol’s family to find an appropriate way to celebrate her life and honour the remarkable contribution she made to education and to the many lives she touched.”