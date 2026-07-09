Books helped me get through the war, says 11-year-old winner of Arab Reading Challenge

Abu Dhabi pupil Dana Al Zarouni has been crowned the nation’s best young reader after winning the 10th UAE Arab Reading Challenge.

The 11-year-old, who attends Al Ittihad National Private School, read around 200 books to beat more than 830,000 entrants from schools across the country and take first prize at a ceremony held at Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City.

Ms Al Zarouni will go on to represent the UAE in the global grand final, and told The National that she used reading books as a distraction during the recent conflict.

“People might be distracted with incidents around their environment, but during the recent tension I took advantage of the chance to read more books,” she said.

“I didn’t allow myself to be distracted and decided to take control of my time. I decided to read.

Dana Al Zarouni (right) reacts after winning UAE Arab Reading Challenge. Photo: Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

“Books can teach us anything in life. Sometimes I read a book in one day. I feel proud to represent my country.”

Thursday’s event was attended by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairwoman of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education.

“With the rapid changes we living, the language will remain the main foundation of civilizations," said Ms Al Amiri. "It’s the bridge between knowledge to work. The Arab reading challenge can form generations capable to build the future.

“What we witnessed in our region recently confirmed that clear vision and minds build before the challenges by reading and education.

“Our target was to make reading and writing part of our daily life in our schools by setting lessons and programs supporting reading and writing."

Yousef Mohammed Saeed, from Al Qudwa Boys School in Sharjah, was winner in the People of Determination category, among 395 pupils.

Naima Al Amiri, from Dubai, received the Outstanding Supervisor award and Hamad bin Abdullah Al Sharqi in Fujairah won Best School, with more than 1,250 rivals entering the competition.

The competition is the world’s largest Arabic literacy initiative. Its mission is to encourage a love of reading, strengthen language skills and nurture young Arabs’ knowledge and character.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said in April the worldwide version of the challenge attracts more than 40 million children in 138,000 schools across 60 countries.