President Sheikh Mohamed lands in Kuwait hours after attempted Iranian attack

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Kuwait on Thursday, hours after Iran fired drones and missiles at the country.

He was greeted by Sheikh Meshal, Emir of Kuwait.

Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar sounded alarms earlier on Thursday as Tehran launched strikes. Most are believed to have been intercepted.

The offensive followed a second night of attacks by the US on Iranian assets. Most targets were missile batteries and radar stations in the south of Iran, where Iranian forces have fired on international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Kuwaiti air defences responded to hostile missile and drone threats earlier, the Kuwaiti Armed Forces said.

Accompanying President Sheikh Mohamed were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon, adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, and other senior sheikhs and officials.