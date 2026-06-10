UAE businessman sets up Dh1 million fund for victims of deadly Dubai road crash

A leading UAE businessman has launched a Dh1 million ($270,000) relief fund to support the families of those killed in a Dubai road crash on Sunday and aid the recovery of the injured.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, chairman and chief executive of Abu Dhabi healthcare company Burjeel Holdings, said the humanitarian initiative aimed to provide crucial assistance to all those affected by the “heartbreaking tragedy”.

Seven people were killed and nine injured when a minibus crashed into a lorry on Emirates Road in Dubai.

The minibus drove into the back of the lorry, which had stopped in the middle of the road after a minor accident.

Offering a lifeline

Under the programme, the families of the seven victims will each receive Dh100,000.

A further Dh180,000 has been allocated for the nine survivors, based on their medical and recovery needs.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil said he hoped the support package would provide relief for those affected by the fatal crash. Leslie Pableo for The National Info

The package also includes Dh70,000 for emergency travel and accommodation for family members and Dh50,000 to support the education of children from affected families.

Six of the seven people killed in the crash were from India, with one from Sri Lanka.

Of the nine injured survivors, eight are Indian and one is Nepalese.

Five of those hurt in the crash have been discharged from hospital, while three of the Indians are still receiving treatment.

India's consulate in Dubai confirmed on Monday that Indian workers were among those killed and said officials had met with injured citizens receiving medical care.

“While we are co-ordinating with the Indian consulate regarding affected Indian families, support will extend to all individuals impacted by this tragedy, in recognition of our shared humanity,” Dr Vayalil said.

He said the incident was a painful reminder of the sacrifices made by workers who often moved to the Emirates to help provide for loved ones back home.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy that has affected families across countries. These were workers who came here with hopes, responsibilities and dreams for their loved ones,” he said.

“No financial support can replace the lives lost, but we hope this assistance will bring some relief to the grieving families and help the injured during their recovery. We stand with every affected family in this difficult time.”

Police issue safety plea

The crash caused traffic to build up on one of the emirate's busiest roads, with police patrols on hand to ensure rescue personnel and ambulances could access the scene.

Brig Juma bin Suwaidan, director of Dubai Police's traffic department, said the incident highlighted the urgent need to exercise caution on the roads.

“Initial reports revealed the truck stopped in the middle of the road suddenly due to another accident,” he said.

“The minibus driver didn’t pay attention to the road and didn’t leave a safe distance and crashed into the truck from behind.”

Brig bin Suwaidan said motorists should not stop in the middle of the road unless it cannot be avoided. “It is very dangerous offence to stop in the road that can result in deadly accidents,” he added.

“Usually stopping in the middle of the road is related to technical faults, flat tyres or empty fuel tanks. Motorists should check the vehicle before driving on the roads.”

Drivers were urged to call the police immediately if they encountered problems and were unable to move their vehicle off the road.

“Motorist should use warning hazards and triangle [signs] behind the vehicle if they can to warn coming vehicles. They should move the vehicle safely to the side of the road and call the police,” Brig bin Suwaidan said.