Abu Dhabi launches two direct bus routes to capital's Etihad Rail station

Abu Dhabi on Friday launched two direct bus routes to serve the emirate's Etihad Rail train station and boost connectivity across the expanding public transport network.

The MR1 service will link Abu Dhabi's Main Bus Station – the central terminal in Al Wahda – to the Mohamed bin Zayed City station.

The MR2 route will carry passengers from Al Zahya Bus Station to the train station, which opened to the public last month.

Abu Dhabi Mobility – which manages public transport in the capital – said the new bus routes will operate in both directions.

Connecting road and rail

The MR1 service will run seven days a week, from 6.32am until 5.19pm from the bus station and from 7.31am until 7.40pm from the rail station. Journeys will take about 50 minutes.

The MR2 bus will also operate from Monday to Sunday, from 6.36am until 5.30pm from the bus station and from 7.35am until 7.45pm from the rail station, with trips taking about 47 minutes.

The full timetable for both buses is available on the Abu Dhabi Mobility website and the Darb app.

Etihad Rail already provides a shuttle bus service between the Mohamed bin Zayed City station and major locations in the capital.

The shuttle services is available from Adnoc headquarters in Corniche Road West, Adnec Centre in Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, and Reem Mall on Reem Island.

The Dh10 shuttle bus services can be booked through Etihad Rail's website and app.

Previous slide Next slide Passengers board the Etihad Rail train after it arrives in Abu Dhabi. All photos: Victor Besa / The National Info

The inaugural service left Fujairah and carried passengers across the UAE to Abu Dhabi Info

Passengers wait to scan their tickets before leaving the Mohamed bin Zayed City station in Abu Dhabi Info

The Mohamed bin Zayed City station is one of the first to open on the national network Info

A young passenger is dressed for the occasion as he heads to the Etihad Rail passenger train Info

Passengers onboard the train in Abu Dhabi Info

Travellers arrive at the Abu Dhabi station before embarking on one of the first passenger services Info













The introduction of the two bus links aims to increase access to the Etihad Rail Station, which has proved very popular since opening.

The Etihad Rail passenger line between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah opened on June 30.

Train trips between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah take about one hour and 45 minutes, about an hour faster than a typical car journey between the emirates. The train, with a maximum speed of 200kph, follows a scenic route through mountain terrain.

Mapping out the future

The Etihad Rail passenger network has 10 stations, which will open gradually over the coming months.

Dubai's Etihad Rail Station – at Jumeirah Golf Estates – and Sharjah's Al Dhaid station will be up and running on September 30.

The Madinat Zayed and Liwa stations in Al Dhafra will open next – on November 30. Their launch was brought forward from December 30 to coincide with the region's festival season.

Al Sila, Al Dhannah and Mirfa stations – which also serve Al Dhafra – will welcome passengers from December 30.

Sharjah's University City station will be the final stop on the rail network to open – on March 30, 2027.