Exploring Liwa Oasis: What to see and do as Etihad Rail brings forward station opening date

Hot on the heels of its inaugural journey between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi, Etihad Rail has announced that its Liwa and Madinat Zayed stations will open on November 30 – a month earlier than previously anticipated.

The new stations will tie in with Etihad Rail's wider 900km national network that is linking key urban destinations across the UAE. Liwa Oasis, the last stop on the line, is currently accessible only by road, with a car or bus journey typically taking between three and six hours from Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Liwa is considered the gateway to the Rub Al Khali (Empty Quarter), which stretches for more than 1,000km into Saudi Arabia, Oman and Yemen. The world's largest continuous sand desert, it covers about 650,000 square kilometres, an area larger than France, Belgium and the Netherlands combined.

The formidable expanse has been celebrated in literature, famed for its ancient frankincense caravan routes and attracting explorers such as Wilfred Thesiger, who retraced Bedouin roots during the 1940s.

But despite its nickname, the so-called Empty Quarter isn't as empty as one might expect. Here's what visitors can expect to see and do in Liwa.

Desert dunes

Liwa is home to some of the tallest dunes in the world, including the Tal Moreeb that stands more than 300 metres high and is over 1.6km long, rising up to a steep 50-degree incline.

A caravan of 4x4 vehicles navigate the dunes in the Empty Quarter, Liwa. Paolo Rossetti for The National Info

The rugged terrain makes it a draw for modern-day dune bashing, and some companies offer guided 4x4 tours from Liwa that provide the vehicle and a guide. Given the severity of the terrain, it is advised to travel in a convoy of cars even if you are an experienced driver.

The advantage of taking the train and hiring a car on arrival is that you get to enjoy the best of the dunes without the long drive to get there from elsewhere in the Emirates.

Fort Dhafeer

The 19th-century Fort Dhafeer is easily reachable by taxi from Liwa Station. Nearing 200 years old, the mud-brick fort once helped protect the region and its residents.

Camel and date farms

Also close by are camel farms where visitors can see native Liwa camels with their distinctive black coats. Lush palm groves should also be on the agenda; they allow visitors to take in the green surroundings fed by natural subterranean springs. There are also many date farms that support the traditional farming community in Mezairaa.

Al Dhafra Festival Season

The annual camel beauty pageant takes place between October and January.

Native Liwa camels have a distinctive black coat. Victor Besa / The National Info

The competition has different stages. It starts with the Sweihan Camel Mazayna, which opens the event and takes place between late October and early November. This is followed by the Madinat Zayed stage, culminating in December at the Dhafra Festival Finale, where the winning camels are crowned and prizes are handed out.

Liwa Dates Festival

The Liwa Dates Festival is held in the summer (this year's 10-day event ended on July 23) in Liwa City, Al Dhafra Region. A celebration of the best local varieties and semi-ripe dates called rutab, the festival offers farmers a chance to compete to win millions of dirhams in prizes. It also showcases traditional crafts and heritage displays, making it a worthwhile visit.

Cinematic set-up

Director Denis Villeneuve filmed the Dune trilogy in the Liwa desert. Photo: Abu Dhabi Film Commission Info

Liwa is also famed as the site of filming for the Dune trilogy. Director Denis Villeneuve turned to the vast open space of the Empty Quarter to represent Arrakis, the fictional desert planet from Frank Herbert's book.

The cast and crew spent 11 days in the region for the first film in 2021, returning for a month each for the second and third instalments. Dune: Part Three is set to release in December.

The new rail network will allow more visitors – film buffs, families, culture vultures and off-roaders alike – to access this beautiful region of the UAE.