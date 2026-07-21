Dubai offers Dh3,000 in hotel and leisure deals for residents inviting family and friends to visit

Dubai is set to make family time even more rewarding by offering Dh3,000 worth of discount deals to residents who invite loved ones to enjoy a stay in the emirate.

The Dubai Invite scheme will provide a wide variety of benefits – from savings on hotel bookings to free days out at landmark attractions – as part of a major drive to boost tourism in the months ahead.

UAE residents who invite friends and family to visit the city between July 20 and October 31 will receive the package of perks.

The launch of the initiative – which is being led by Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism – comes as the emirate seeks to deliver vital support to a hospitality sector which has been hit hard by the challenges of the Iran war.

The city's hotels and leisure attractions have faced a fall in demand since the conflict erupted in February and are now looking to navigate the typically quieter summer months.

Hospitality boost

In May, Dubai approved a Dh1.5 billion economic incentive package to offer respite to its business and tourism sector during uncertain times.

The raft of measures included suspending the nightly hotel tax, which is Dh20 ($5.45) in higher-tier hotels, and the 7 per cent municipal tax added to hotel and restaurant bills.

How to take part

UAE residents can benefit from the scheme by getting their friends and family to visit Dubai and registering their details and arrival date through an online form available on the Visit Dubai website here.

People can nominate as many visitors as they like, up to five at a time.

The organisers will immediately be notified when guests arrive in the city.

Once the visit is verified, participants will receive an email detailing how to redeem the series of offers, which are valid until December 31.

Participants must be UAE residents aged 18 and above with a valid Emirates ID. Nominated visitors cannot be UAE residents and must have a valid tourist visa or be eligible for a visa on arrival.

What are the hotel benefits?

45 per cent discounts across all rooms, suites and villas at Melia Desert Palm, plus Dh100 spa credit per person and Dh100 food and beverage credit per stay

35 per cent off the best available rate and a complementary room upgrade at ME Dubai by Melia

Full credit back when booking at Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Waterpark, W Dubai Mina Seyahi or The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi

Other offers include a free ticket to Aquaventure World, a free day out at IMG Worlds of Adventure and 50 per cent off at Grand Hyatt Dubai Waterpark, as well as a number of dining deals.