Dubai GDP climbs to Dh232bn in Q1 as non-oil sectors drive expansion

Dubai's gross domestic product hit Dh232 billion ($63.2 billion) in the first quarter of 2026, anchored by a well-balanced economy reflecting the emirate's economic diversification efforts.

GDP in the three months ended March rose by 2.4 per cent year-on-year, the Government of Dubai Media Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The financial sector, a key pillar of the economy, contributed about 37 per cent to the growth, while health and social work activities posted the highest growth rate at 17.5 per cent, followed by electricity, gas and water, and construction, the GDMO said.

“Dubai’s economic growth continues to be anchored in visionary leadership, proactive strategic planning, and a deep-rooted resilience across our key sectors," said Helal Almarri, director general of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

More to follow...