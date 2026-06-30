Sheikh Mansour says Etihad Rail's first passenger trip is part of UAE's 'march towards the future'

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has hailed Etihad Rail's first passenger train journey as a milestone for the country.

The first train set off from Fujairah's Al Hilal City for Abu Dhabi at 5.34am on Tuesday to mark the beginning of the national passenger rail network.

The project is a reflection of the UAE's ambition to build world-class infrastructure, Sheikh Mansour wrote on X.

“Since the formation of the Union, connecting people to place has been a fundamental goal in the journey of development, and today, the Union Railway passenger train embodies this vision, linking the cities of the country, shortening time, and enhancing opportunities for growth and development,” wrote Sheikh Mansour.

“With the launch of the train's first journey today, June 30, 2026, we celebrate a new national achievement added to the UAE's march towards the future, reflecting its ambition to build world-class infrastructure that connects the homeland and supports its prosperity.”

The train, carrying hundreds of passengers, arrived at Mohamed bin Zayed City station in Abu Dhabi at 7am, about 45 minutes ahead of schedule.

The Etihad Rail network is set to expand in the coming months, with 10 stations to open by the end of March next year.