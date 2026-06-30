Etihad Rail makes historic journey from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi

Etihad Rail's first passenger service arrived at Abu Dhabi's Mohamed bin Zayed City station at 7am after leaving the Fujairah station for Abu Dhabi at 5.34am on Tuesday, marking the start of the UAE's long-awaited national rail service.

Hundreds of excited travellers participated in the milestone moment when the first train set off from Fujairah's Al Hilal City station.

“My siblings encouraged me to go on the train. They said it was opening on June 30, but I was sure it would be fully booked,” said Emirati passenger Noha Alnaqbi, who managed to secure a ticket through the Etihad Rail app.

Originally from Khorfakkan, Alnaqbi said she felt pride and excitement to have the opportunity. “It's not just the happiness of one person or one family. It's the happiness of a nation.”

Festivities began at the Fujairah station at 5.00am with a traditional Emirati men's dance. Passengers were offered hot Arabic coffee, cookies and Barakat’s Ghaf wellness shots. A mascot, representing a character from the popular Emirati cartoon show Freej, greeted passengers.

The train trip to Abu Dhabi's Mohamed bin Zayed City station will take about one hour and 45 minutes, slashing the typical journey time between the emirates when travelling by car by about an hour.

The train, with a maximum speed of up to 200kph, will offer passengers a scenic route to savour through the rugged mountain terrain.

Etihad Rail's passenger fleet comprises 13 trains, each with a capacity of 400 passengers.

The UAE's new train stations will feature amenities including cafes, restaurants and shops. Dining options will also be available on board.

How much do tickets cost?

Etihad Rail is offering an initial 50 per cent discount for tickets on the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route for the launch period.

The reduced fares will be Dh55 for Comfort Class and Dh120 for Premium Class.

When will other passenger routes begin?

The Etihad Rail network will rapidly take shape in the coming months, with 10 stations to be open to the public by the end of March next year.

Following this week's launch of the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route, Dubai's station at Jumeirah Golf Estates will open on September 30, along with Al Dhaid station in Sharjah.

Five stations in Al Dhafra will welcome passengers on December 30, with Sharjah's University City station to begin operations on March 30 next year.

Why is Etihad Rail important?

The national rail project will seek to better connect the emirates, bolster public transport options to help reduce numbers of car journeys and boost the environment and act as a catalyst for further investment, tourism and urban growth.

Passenger numbers across the network are expected to reach 36 million by 2030.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, spoke of the significance of the Etihad Rail project after inaugurating the Abu Dhabi station last week.

Sheikh Khaled said the start of passenger services reflected the country's efforts to develop a fully integrated transport network to strengthen connectivity between the emirates and spur investment, tourism and urban development.

He hailed the major initiative as a strategic investment primed to advance the UAE's development journey and bolster its global standing.