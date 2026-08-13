  • Iran warns US against ‘bigger miscalculation’ over Strait of Hormuz
  • US forces divert 59 vessels under Iran blockade
  • Iran calls for environmental protection in Strait of Hormuz
  • Oil pollution hits Iran's Qeshm and Hengam islands, official says
  • Houthi military spokesman’s X account suspended
Updated: August 13, 2026, 12:35 PM