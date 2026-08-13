DP World plans major investments worth $3 billion

DP World plans to invest $3 billion this year in the UAE and other countries in Asia and Africa, the Dubai-based ports operator said as it posted its first-half results.

The new investments will be made in the Democratic Republic of Congo, India and Saudi Arabia, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

“In the UAE, we are expanding our gateway network with two new terminals in Fujairah, extending the Jebel Ali ecosystem through an integrated supply chain,” DP World chairman Essa Kazim said.

“This will provide cargo owners with greater flexibility, more choice and enhanced supply chain resilience, while reinforcing our confidence in the UAE's future as a leading global trade and logistics hub.”

DP World is planning to develop two new deepwater terminals in the UAE, creating a direct route for global trade without vessels having to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

In July, the company signed a deal in principle with the Fujairah Ports Authority under a 50-year concession to develop two sites on the UAE’s east coast – Al Rugaylat container and multipurpose terminal and the Dibba General Cargo terminal.

The project is to be developed in phases, with a 30-month timeline.

The latest announcement comes as the company on Thursday reported a 39 per cent drop in first-half profit despite a 13 per cent rise in revenue, as it managed disruption to global logistics due to the Iran war.

Net profit for the six months to the end of June declined to $585 million, while revenue rose to $12.7 billion.

DP World also said Jebel Ali’s infrastructure remains fully operational, with no damage. However, the conflict has temporarily reduced vessel traffic into the port.

The group has implemented mitigation measures across its regional network, including expanded inland connectivity, to support the continued movement of critical cargo.

Gross container volumes, excluding Jebel Ali Port, have increased by 5.4 per cent annually to 39,681 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs), the company said.