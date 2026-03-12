DP World reports record $24.4bn revenue for 2025

Global ports operator DP World on Thursday announced record annual financial results for 2025, with revenue up 22 per cent to $24.4 billion.

Total Group gross throughput increased 5.8 per cent to 93.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU).

Profits for the year increased 32.2 per cent to $1.96 billion, reflecting operating leverage and disciplined cost management. Operating cash flow rose 14 per cent to $6.3 billion, the Dubai-based company said in a statement.

“In an environment defined by heightened uncertainty and changing trade dynamics, our diversified portfolio, disciplined capital allocation, and focus on high-yield cargo enabled us to deliver resilient earnings and strong cash flow,” said Essa Kazim, chairman of the Board of Directors of DP World.

“These results reflect the strength of our integrated platform and our ability to adapt as supply chains reconfigure.”

DP World's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 18 per cent to $6.4 billion, driven by strong performance across ports and terminals, and logistics.

Yuvraj Narayan, Group chief executive of DP World, said: “Ports & Terminals performed strongly, supported by healthy volumes, improved yield and disciplined cost management, with like-for-like revenue per TEU increasing by 8.5 per cent.

“In 2025, we unified our Marine Services business under a single DP World brand, strengthening our position as a fully integrated global logistics provider.”

DP World said it invested $3.1 billion in capital expenditure in 2025 (up from $2.2 billion the previous year) to support capacity expansion and productivity enhancements globally. Port capacity increased to 109 million TEU.

For 2026, the Group’s capex budget is about $3 billion, focused on priority projects including Jebel Ali, Drydocks World, Tuna Tekra in India, the London Gateway, Ndayane in Senegal and Jeddah.

DP World reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 14 per cent against a 2022 baseline, while 67 per cent of global electricity is now sourced from renewables.

Gulf operations contributed strongly to the group's performance. Jebel Ali port recorded around 9 per cent year-on-year growth in origin and destination volumes, reflecting stronger trade flows through Dubai and the UAE, DP World said.