AD Ports profit rises 19% on record revenue in 2025

AD Ports Group, the operator of industrial cities and free zones in Abu Dhabi, reported a 19 per cent annual jump in its full-year 2025 net income as strong growth across business segments pushed revenue to record levels.

Net profit attributable to owners of the company for the 12 months to the end of December climbed to Dh1.58 billion ($430.5 million), the company said on Friday in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares trade.

Revenue for the reporting period jumped 20 per cent year-on-year to a record Dh20.76 billion, amid growth in the company’s economic and free zones, ports, maritime and shipping businesses.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) – a key measure of profitability – climbed 12 per cent annually to Dh5.07 billion, underpinning an Ebitda margin of 24.4 per cent.

Despite relatively weaker performance in the logistics business and the impact of restructuring AD Ports’ digital cluster, overall group profitability “remained robust and relatively in line with guidance of 25 per cent to 30 per cent", the company said.

UAE and Singapore strengthen economic relations as global trade changes 02:02

“2025 was another year of record financial performance for AD Ports Group, underpinned by disciplined execution, operational scale-up, and the continued maturation of our integrated business model,” said Mohamed Al Shamisi, managing director and group chief executive of AD Ports.

Last year, the company generated positive full-year free cash flow for the first time since its 2022 listing, beating guidance. That marked a “key benchmark of our financial development as an integrated global trade, transport, logistics and industrial development business", Mr Al Shamisi said.

For the 2025 fourth quarter, AD Ports Group reported a 23 per cent jump in net income to Dh471 million. Quarterly revenue climbed to Dh5.95 billion, a 30 per cent annual rise, while Ebitda for the same period rose 31 per cent to Dh1.56 billion, the company said.

AD Ports Group, which on Thursday said it had joined Africa Ports Development’s 30-year concession to design, build and operate a new dry bulk terminal at the Port of Douala in Cameroon, has been pushing to grow its international footprint.

Earlier this month the company signed a 30-year concession agreement to manage and operate the Aqaba multipurpose port.

In December, AD Ports said it is launching an offer to buy a controlling stake in one of the largest container terminal operators in Egypt, to expand the company's operations in the country. As part of the agreement, AD Ports is making a cash mandatory tender to buy a 32 per cent shareholding in the Alexandria Container & Cargo Handling Company, it said in a statement at the time.

In October, the company also signed a deal with China’s SPG Yantai Port, which operates major ports in Shandong province, to develop green automotive business parks and promote vehicle trade between Asia, the Middle East and North Africa.