AD Ports Group signs $545m land lease deal with Azizi for manufacturing sites

Dubai developer plans to build 12 factories at Kezad

Fareed Rahman
Fareed Rahman

December 12, 2025

AD Ports Group, the operator of industrial cities and free zones in Abu Dhabi, signed a Dh2 billion ($545 million) long-term land lease agreement with Azizi Developments to set up new manufacturing and logistics units at Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (Kezad).

As part of the deal, Azizi will build 12 factories in an area spanning nearly 440,000 square metres to help boost its production capacity and strengthen supply chain resilience, AD Ports said in a statement on Friday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Dubai-based Azizi is building a Dh6 billion tower called Burj Azizi, which is to stand at 725 metres tall to become the world's second-tallest tower. The company is also building other residential projects across Dubai.

“This agreement supports Abu Dhabi’s industrial expansion and strengthens the long-term partnership between Kezad and Azizi as they continue to invest in advanced production and supply chain capabilities,” said Abdullah Al Hameli, chief executive of economic cities and free zones at AD Ports Group.

The two sides signed a Dh1 billion, 50-year land lease agreement for the establishment of new manufacturing units at Kezad in an area covering 220,000 square metres last year. Kezad, between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, is rapidly expanding with companies setting up manufacturing units.

Last month, Indian companies Jindal Saw Group and Haldiram Group announced plans to invest about Dh1.2 billion to develop more than 514,000 square metres of manufacturing infrastructure at Kezad. It is also developing a commercial hub to attract more global investors to the emirate, Kezad said in June.

The Kezad Business District in Al Mamourah is to be developed as an integrated mixed-use commercial space that includes offices, retail, residential, lodging, education, professional training and leisure components, it said at the time.

How Tesla’s price correction has hit fund managers

Investing in disruptive technology can be a bumpy ride, as investors in Tesla were reminded on Friday, when its stock dropped 7.5 per cent in early trading to $575.

It recovered slightly but still ended the week 15 per cent lower and is down a third from its all-time high of $883 on January 26. The electric car maker’s market cap fell from $834 billion to about $567bn in that time, a drop of an astonishing $267bn, and a blow for those who bought Tesla stock late.

The collapse also hit fund managers that have gone big on Tesla, notably the UK-based Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF.

Tesla is the top holding in both funds, making up a hefty 10 per cent of total assets under management. Both funds have fallen by a quarter in the past month.

Matt Weller, global head of market research at GAIN Capital, recently warned that Tesla founder Elon Musk had “flown a bit too close to the sun”, after getting carried away by investing $1.5bn of the company’s money in Bitcoin.

He also predicted Tesla’s sales could struggle as traditional auto manufacturers ramp up electric car production, destroying its first mover advantage.

AJ Bell’s Russ Mould warns that many investors buy tech stocks when earnings forecasts are rising, almost regardless of valuation. “When it works, it really works. But when it goes wrong, elevated valuations leave little or no downside protection.”

A Tesla correction was probably baked in after last year’s astonishing share price surge, and many investors will see this as an opportunity to load up at a reduced price.

Dramatic swings are to be expected when investing in disruptive technology, as Ms Wood at ARK makes clear.

Every week, she sends subscribers a commentary listing “stocks in our strategies that have appreciated or dropped more than 15 per cent in a day” during the week.

Her latest commentary, issued on Friday, showed seven stocks displaying extreme volatility, led by ExOne, a leader in binder jetting 3D printing technology. It jumped 24 per cent, boosted by news that fellow 3D printing specialist Stratasys had beaten fourth-quarter revenues and earnings expectations, seen as good news for the sector.

By contrast, computational drug and material discovery company Schrödinger fell 27 per cent after quarterly and full-year results showed its core software sales and drug development pipeline slowing.

Despite that setback, Ms Wood remains positive, arguing that its “medicinal chemistry platform offers a powerful and unique view into chemical space”.

In her weekly video view, she remains bullish, stating that: “We are on the right side of change, and disruptive innovation is going to deliver exponential growth trajectories for many of our companies, in fact, most of them.”

Ms Wood remains committed to Tesla as she expects global electric car sales to compound at an average annual rate of 82 per cent for the next five years.

She said these are so “enormous that some people find them unbelievable”, and argues that this scepticism, especially among institutional investors, “festers” and creates a great opportunity for ARK.

Only you can decide whether you are a believer or a festering sceptic. If it’s the former, then buckle up.

What the law says

Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East.

“Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains.

“Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.”

If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

Updated: December 12, 2025, 7:32 AM
