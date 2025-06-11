Kezad Group to create 'next generation' business district in Abu Dhabi

Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi Group (Kezad), the largest operator of integrated economic zones in the UAE, is developing a new commercial hub to attract more global investors to the emirate.

The Kezad Business District (KBD) in Al Ma’mourah will be developed as an integrated mixed-use commercial hub that includes offices, retail, residential, lodging, education, professional training and leisure components, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

When completed, the district will serve as a site for investors to set up their regional headquarters, research and innovation centres, training facilities, service providers and educational institutions.

Kezad will deliver a "next-generation business district that will further elevate Abu Dhabi’s proposition to global investors," Abdullah Al Hameli, chief executive of Economic Cities and Free Zones at AD Ports Group, said.

“Aside from re-emphasising our commitment to provide our investors with end-to-end solutions to grow their businesses, Kezad Business District will offer development opportunities and catalyse new investments in the wider Kezad Al Ma’mourah master plan."

Kezad Group is a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports Group and its infrastructure and services span 12 economic zones in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Al Dhafra Region, covering a total of 550 square kilometres. It provides strategic market access, lower operating costs and ease of doing business with more than 2,100 businesses from 17 key industrial sectors.

Abu Dhabi's economy expanded by 3.8 per cent annually in 2024 to reach an all-time high of Dh1.2 trillion as the emirate's non-oil sector continued to grow amid its diversification push.

The emirate's non-oil sector during the 12-month period grew 6.2 per cent to Dh644.3 billion, marking its highest annual contribution yet to the total gross domestic product at 54.7 per cent.

Abu Dhabi is developing non-oil sectors from aviation to manufacturing as it seeks to diversify its economy from oil revenue.

Initially planned over approximately three square kilometres, the business district area will be developed in phases, with infrastructure work currently under way, the group said.

The district intends to allow for close collaboration between academia, businesses and industry, it added.

