Ahmed Al Zaabi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, at the inaugural Abu Dhabi Business Week. Victor Besa / The National
Ahmed Al Zaabi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, at the inaugural Abu Dhabi Business Week. Victor Besa / The National

Business

Economy

Abu Dhabi unveils four new initiatives to bolster economic strategy and future development

The programmes focus on boosting growth of the private sector, family businesses, start-ups and prioritising the ease of doing business

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

December 04, 2024

On The Money

Make money work for you with news and expert analysis

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      On The Money