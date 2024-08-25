UAE's first-half non-oil foreign trade hits record $381bn on growing Cepa deals

The UAE's non-oil foreign trade hit a record Dh1.4 trillion ($381.5 billion) in the first six months of this year as the Arab world’s second-largest economy continues to diversify its economy and forge closer trade ties with partners across the globe.
A 25 per cent year-on-year surge in non-oil exports from the Emirates helped the aggregate non-oil foreign trade rise 11.2 per cent on an annual basis, the Government Media Offices said in a statement on Sunday.
Contribution of non-oil exports to total trade reached 18.4 per cent, up from 16.4 per cent recorded at the end of the first half last year.
"The figures for the first half of 2024 show that our exports in just six months have equalled what we used to export in an entire year before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said.
The UAE, as part of its national economic goals, is pursuing the target of Dh4 trillion in foreign trade by 2031. The country continues to diversify its economic base and has forged closer economic ties with its top trading partners.
It has signed a series of comprehensive economic partnership agreements (Cepas) with fast-growing economies in Asia, the Middle East and Africa that has helped in boosting the volumes of the non-oil foreign trade over the past few years.
The Emirates' Cepa programme is expected to grow the country's exports by 33 per cent and contribute more than Dh153 billion to GDP by 2031.
The UAE aims to sign 26 Cepas. While deals have been signed with India, Turkey, Israel, Indonesia, Cambodia and Georgia, talks are under way with Serbia, Vietnam, the Philippines, New Zealand and Ecuador.
While the global growth rate for foreign trade has remained around 1.5 per cent during the first six months, the UAE's double-digit growth indicates that the Emirates remains on course to achieve its trade and economic goals, Sheikh Mohammed said.
"Our economic relations with various countries have strengthened, with trade increasing by 10 per cent with India, 15 per cent with Turkey, and 41 per cent with Iraq, making Iraq the top destination for UAE exports, followed by India, Turkey, and others."
