Brazil is one of the UAE's top trading partners in Latin America. Getty
Brazil is one of the UAE's top trading partners in Latin America. Getty

Business

Economy

Abu Dhabi Investment Group to invest $100bn in Brazil

Focus sectors will include technology, aviation, automotive manufacturing, finance and energy

Alkesh Sharma
Alkesh Sharma

November 29, 2024

On The Money

Make money work for you with news and expert analysis

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      On The Money