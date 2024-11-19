Fifty years of UAE-Brazil ties: Few bilateral relationships have run so deep and wide so quickly

Sheikh Khaled is being accompanied by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment, Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Saleh Ahmad Salem Alsuwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Brazil and Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, deputy group chief executive at Mubadala