Sheikh Khaled arrives in Brazil for official visit

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in Brazil on an official visit to attend the G20 summit on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed.

The summit brings together leaders of many of the world's largest and fastest-developing economies, to discuss global economic issues, and is being held on November 18 and 19 this year.

Sheikh Khaled will also meet Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties. He will also witness the exchange of several agreements, memorandums of understanding, and strategic partnerships.

Sheikh Khaled is being accompanied by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Saleh Ahmad Salem Alsuwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Brazil; and Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, deputy group chief executive at Mubadala.

Sheikh Khaled's visit comes as Cop29 continues in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, until Friday. With Cop30 to be held in Brazil in 2025, the South American country has played a significant role in this year’s conference.

On Wednesday, Brazil announced plans to cut its carbon footprint “far beyond what could be expected” to set the pace at the UN climate talks.

The bid to slash emissions by two-thirds compared to 2005 levels within a decade makes Brazil one of three countries – along with the UAE and Britain – to have set a new nationally determined target before the February deadline.

Brazil wants to be “an example and a major player” as pressure grows on global governments to submit bold plans.

