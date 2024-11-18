Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, addresses the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office / X
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, addresses the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office / X

Sheikh Khaled announces $100m to fight global hunger at G20 in Brazil

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi highlights UAE’s dedication to supporting global initiatives to combat hunger and poverty

The National

November 18, 2024

