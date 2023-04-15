Brazil’s President Lula da Silva arrives in UAE

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has arrived in the UAE on an official visit.

He was accompanied by his wife, the First Lady of Brazil, Rosangela Lula da Silva, the Wam news agency reported.

On his arrival at the Presidential Flight in Abu Dhabi, the Brazilian President was received by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and head of the UAE delegation accompanying the Brazilian President, and a number of other officials, Wam said.

The visit marks President Lula’s second official visit to the UAE; his first was in December 2003 during his first term as Brazilian president.

The UAE is one of Brazil's largest trading partners in the Middle East. In 2022, bilateral trade rose to $5.7 billion, a 74 per cent increase in comparison to 2021. Agribusiness accounts for almost 60 per cent of Brazilian exports to the UAE.

The UAE will host Cop28 UN climate summit later this year at Expo City Dubai. Brazil has bid to host Cop20 in 2025.

The event is expected to be attended by about 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, leaders of global industrial sectors, representatives of the private sector and climate experts.

